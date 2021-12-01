UNC rolls by No. 24 Michigan 72-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points to help North Carolina take control after halftime, and the Tar Heels handled No. 24 Michigan 72-51 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. North Carolina led 29-27 at the half but shot 58% after the break to turn the game into a surprising rout. Dawson Garcia added 14 points while Armando Bacot had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson fouled Bacot twice in a span of 12 seconds early in the second half and headed to the bench with four fouls. UNC took advantage while Dickinson sat for more than 10 minutes.