Young makes key free throws, leads Hawks past Pacers 114-111

By PHILLIP B. WILSON

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trae Young made two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the game to help the Atlanta Hawks fend off the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Wednesday night. Pacers rookie Chris Duarte came up with a steal late in the game, but was unable to convert a contested layup. Young was fouled and made the final two of his 33 points. Young also had 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Hawks, Kevin Huerter finished with 19 points, and John Collins scored 14. Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 27 points. Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Myles Turner had 17 points and nine rebounds.