Carrick leaves Man United after stint as interim manager

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick is leaving Manchester United after completing an unbeaten three-match stint as the club’s interim manager. United made the announcement minutes after United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday, which proved to be Carrick’s final game in charge following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21. He also led United to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League, sealing the team’s place in the knockout stage, and a 1-1 draw at Chelsea. United has hired Ralf Rangnick as its interim manager until the end of the season.