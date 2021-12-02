No. 2 Wolverines, No. 15 Hawkeyes play for Big Ten title

By The Associated Press

With the losing streak to Ohio State finally over, No. 2 Michigan will focus Saturday on ending its Big Ten titel drought. The Wolverines make their first appearance in the conference title game Saturday night when they face No. 15 Iowa in Indianapolis. Neither team has captured the conference crown since 2004 when they shared the title. And if Michigan prevails, it could make the four-team playoff for the first time — and possibly return to Indy for January’s national championship game.