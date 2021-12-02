Sore foot delays Williamson’s return to Pelicans practice

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans say soreness in Zion Williamson’s surgically repaired right foot have derailed plans for the 2020 All-Star forward to take part in his first full practice of the season this week. Pelicans coach Willie Green says the plan is now to rest the 2019 top overall draft choice for a few days to see if pain subsides. The Pelicans next play at Dallas on Friday night and have started the season 6-18 without Williamson. He hasn’t played this season but appeared closer to returning when the club said last week that he’d been cleared to participate in full-speed five-on-five drills.