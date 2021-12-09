Canucks hire Rutherford as team president, interim GM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have hired veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford as team president. Rutherford will also serve as interim general manager while leading the search for a new GM. The Canucks cleaned house on Sunday, firing general manager Jim Benning, coach Travis Green and other front-office staff. The team hired Bruce Boudreau as coach on a two-year deal, and has gone 2-0 since, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 and the Boston Bruins 2-1. The 72-year-old Rutherford was most recently GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2014-21. The team won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and ’17.