Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm, breezy Sunday ahead; El Paso could near 100 degrees Monday

KVIA
By
Published 5:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Warm and breezy weather continues across the Borderland today as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Southwest winds are expected to increase this afternoon, with sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph and higher gusts possible. The National Weather Service says areas of blowing dust may develop along portions of the I-10 corridor, particularly near Lordsburg, Deming, and western portions of the Borderland.

The combination of dry air, gusty winds, and low humidity will keep fire weather concerns elevated through Monday.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the forecast. Current projections show El Paso could approach the 100-degree mark, while some Lower Valley communities may have an even better chance of reaching triple digits.

A significant pattern change arrives Tuesday as deeper moisture moves into the region. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler temperatures settling in by the middle of next week.

Some storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rainfall.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ilyhanee Robles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.