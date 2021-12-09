Former Olympic champ Agnel in custody in rape investigation

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel of France has reportedly been arrested as part of an investigation into the rape of an underage girl. French media reports say the 29-year-old Agnel was placed in custody in Paris. L’Equipe newspaper says the investigation was launched after a swimmer who trained with Agnel in the eastern city of Mulhouse from 2014-16 filed a lawsuit. Agnel won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics. He retired in 2016.