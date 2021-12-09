Holmes scores 23, No. 10 Indiana routs Fairfield 91-58

By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 23 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots, and No. 10 Indiana scored a season high in points in a dominating 91-58 victory over Fairfield. The Hoosiers (7-2) went on a 23-0 run in the first quarter after the Stags (3-5) took an early 4-2 lead. Forward Aleksa Gulbe scored 21 points and guard Grace Berger added 19 for Indiana. Fairfield was led by guard Sydney Lowery’s 16 points.