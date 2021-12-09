Patriots QB Mac Jones’ emergence ends talk of long rebuild

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It’s not exactly the 199th overall pick but drafting Mac Jones in the middle of the first round is turning out to be quite a steal for New England. The heir to Tom Brady in the Patriots huddle has emerged as the top quarterback from his draft class. So far he’s also the best rookie overall despite being the No. 15 pick and the fifth QB selected in the NFL draft last spring. Jones’ accelerated development has ended talk of an extended rebuilding period without Brady. The Patriots enter their off week on a seven-game winning streak with the top seed in the AFC.