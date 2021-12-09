Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell say Thomas was found dead in his home. It’s believed that he died from a medical issue, and foul play is not suspected. Thomas was a Georgia native who earned five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos. He played collegiately at Georgia Tech, managing to stand out in run-oriented offense. He last played in the NFL in 2019 and officially announced his retirement in June.