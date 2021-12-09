Tested by tough schedule, Navy awaits matchup with Army

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

At the beginning of the season, Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo declared this would be the toughest schedule in all his years with the Midshipmen. It’s largely lived up to that expectation. The challenge has taken a toll on Navy’s record. The Midshipmen are 3-8 heading into this weekend’s clash with Army, but Niumatalolo has seen strides that aren’t necessarily apparent in his team’s record. Navy’s schedule this season included matchups against Cincinnati and Notre Dame. The Bearcats are a playoff team and the Fighting Irish barely missed the postseason cut. When the Midshipmen play Army this weekend in New Jersey, that will be the 11th bowl-bound opponent for Navy. Nobody in the country will have faced more.