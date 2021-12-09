USC receiver Drake London declares eligibility for NFL draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London has declared his eligibility for the upcoming NFL draft after three seasons with the Trojans. London was named the Pac-12′s offensive player of the year despite playing in only 7 1/2 games for the Trojans before breaking his right ankle in a game against Arizona in late October. Before his injury, London was one of the nation’s top receivers for the Trojans He racked up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. He produced five games with at least 10 catches and six games with at least 130 yards receiving.