Villarreal makes last 16 in CL, Leicester fails to advance

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Villarreal clinched the final place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Thursday, while Leicester failed to advance in the Europa League. Villarreal beat Atalanta 3-2 away in a game postponed from Wednesday because of heavy snow in northern Italy. Leicester faced a must-win game at Napoli to advance but lost 3-2. Spartak Moscow secured top spot of Group C with a 1-0 away victory at Legia Warsaw. In the inaugural Europa Conference League, Jose Mourinho’s Roma reached the next round after a 3-2 win at CSKA Sofia.