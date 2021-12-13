Gordon, Augustin rally Rockets to 132-126 win over Hawks

By PAUL NEWBERRY

ATLANTA (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 32 points, D.J. Augustin added 22 and the Houston Rockets handed the Atlanta Hawks their fifth straight home loss, rallying from 19 points down for a 132-126 victory. Houston won on the road for only the second time this season, overcoming a 41-point performance from Trae Young. The Rockets trailed much of the game and were down 101-88 heading to the final quarter. But Augustin hit a 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining that gave Houston its first lead since the opening quarter. Gordon also made a 3, and the Rockets sealed the victory with four straight free throws.