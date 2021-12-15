Arsenal beat 10-man West Ham 2-0 after captaincy tumult

By FRANK GRIFFITHS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal quickly forgot about the team’s off-field distractions with forward Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Emile Smith Rowe scoring in a 2-0 win over 10-man West Ham. Wednesday’s win put the Gunners in the top four in the Premier League. Martinelli latched onto a throughball from stand-in captain Alexandre Lacazette that sliced past three defenders and the Brazilian ran toward goal from the left. Martinelli made up for his miss late in the first half and curled the ball into the far corner in the 48th minute at Emirates Stadium. Smith Rowe sealed the victory with a clever run and a fine strike from the edge of the area in the 87th that wrong-footed West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.