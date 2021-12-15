Fox, Barnes help Kings pull away to beat Wizards 119-105

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and the short-handed Sacramento Kings beat the slumping Washington Wizards 119-105. Harrison Barnes added 19 points, 15 in a dominant fourth quarter when he had a pair of three-point plays and a 3-pointer to help Sacramento end a three-game losing streak. Tristan Thompson and Buddy Hield scored 15 points apiece. The Kings were missing interim coach Alvin Gentry and players Marvin Bagley III and Terence Davis, all of whom were placed in the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols earlier in the day. Assistant Doug Christie coached the team in place of Gentry. Bradley Beal had 30 points and five assists for Washington.