Karolina Pliskova out of Australian Open with hand injury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of a right hand injury sustained in training. Australian Open officials confirmed the world fourth-ranked player’s withdrawal and said in a tweet: “wishing you a speedy recovery.” Pliskova had earlier said on social media “unfortunately I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won’t be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and Australian Open this year.” The 29-year-old Czech Republic player is a two-time Grand Slam finalist. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.