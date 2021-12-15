Mora to retain former UConn interim head coach Spanos as DC

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn football coach Jim Mora is retaining the man he replaced to serve as his defensive coordinator. Lou Spanos held the same job under Randy Edsall before the school parted ways with Edsall in September and Spanos became the interim head coach. The hiring comes despite an announcement last month from UConn that no members of Edsall’s staff would be retained by Mora. Spanos also served as Mora’s defensive coordinator at UCLA from 2012-2013. He has 27 years of coaching experience in the NFL and college.