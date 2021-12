By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The OL Reign will now play home games at Lumen Field, home of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders of MLS. Reign Founder and CEO Bill Predmore says the team had signed a multiyear agreement to play at the stadium in downtown Seattle. The National Women’s Soccer League team has played in Tacoma, Washington, at Cheney Stadium since 2019.