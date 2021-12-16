Bears see all 3 coordinators go on COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press

The Chicago Bears were missing all three of their coordinators because of COVID-19 protocols as they prepared Thursday for Monday night’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Bears coach Matt Nagy said offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were participating remotely in meetings this week. Their status for the game is uncertain. COVID-19 has hit the Bears hard this week, one of many teams experiencing positive tests. Approximately 100 players across the 32 teams have tested positive.