Keegan-Michael Key to host NFL Honors during Super Bowl week

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy-award winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Feb. 10, when The Associated Press individual awards are announced. The prime-time special will air at 9 p.m. EST on ABC and be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network from the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The show recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the season with the AP Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards among those presented. Key previously hosted “NFL Honors” in 2017.