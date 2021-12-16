Lindsey Horan voted US Soccer’s Female Player of Year

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Lindsey Horan was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Female Player of the Year for the first time. The 27-year-old led the U.S. in minutes with 1,707 over 22 matches, tying for fourth with six goals and tying for second with five assists. She played both defensive and attacking midfielder. Horan had two goals in 14 games this year for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns. She won Young Female Player of the Year in 2013. Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit was voted Young Female Player of the Year. The 19-year-old Rodman is the daughter of retired NBA great Dennis Rodman.