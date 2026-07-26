Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Triple digit heat continues as isolated mountain storms linger

By
today at 5:12 AM
Published 5:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland remains under an ABC-7 First Alert for our Sunday as dangerous summer heat continues across southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

Afternoon highs potentially reaching 100 to 105 degrees through the rest of July and into early August, increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

While most lowland communities, including El Paso and Las Cruces, are expected to remain dry, isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue developing over the mountains and portions of southwest New Mexico. Slow-moving storms will be capable of producing brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and localized flash flooding, especially across higher elevations.

Looking ahead, little change is expected through next week. High pressure will keep temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above average, with triple-digit heat remaining the primary weather concern. Isolated mountain thunderstorms will continue each afternoon, but widespread rainfall is not expected across the Borderland.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
las cruces
Mikey Tongko
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mikey Tongko

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.