QB Adrian Martinez transferring from Nebraska to Kansas St.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Adrian Martinez is heading from Nebraska to Kansas State. The four-year starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers announced on Twitter he would transfer to K-State. He is immediately eligible to play for the Wildcats. Martinez was a three-time captain at Nebraska but went just 14-25 as the starter. He completed 62% of his passes for more than 2,800 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season. Martinez could play two more college seasons because the NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility during last year’s shortened COVID-19 season.