Shoulder injury ‘over with’ as Vikings harness power of Cook

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Dalvin Cook left his injury in the dust with the Pittsburgh defense last week. He gave the Minnesota Vikings a vital boost at this increasingly critical stage of their season. Cook is confident his shoulder will be strong enough to carry the Vikings the rest of the way. That’s despite the dislocation that sidelined him for the previous game. He rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns to help the Vikings hold on to beat the Steelers 36-28 last week. The Vikings play at Chicago on Monday night.