2 ex-Maryland players reach settlement to football lawsuit

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Two former Maryland football players have each reached $200,000 settlements in lawsuits accusing former coach DJ Durkin of running a program that subjected athletes to an abusive environment. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office reached the agreement with former players Gus Little and E.J. Donahue. Those agreements were signed Nov. 27 according to settlement documents. Earlier this year, the school had reached a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair. McNair died of heatstroke following a 2018 workout. The death prompted an investigation into the McNair’s treatment on the day he collapsed. It eventually led to Durkin’s firing.