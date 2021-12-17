Cattoor’s career-high 21 lead Virginia Tech by Bonnies 86-49

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 21 points, Storm Murphy added 18 points and Virginia Tech beat St. Bonaventure 86-49 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout. Virginia Tech scored the opening 13 points and led 42-20 at the break as St. Bonaventure was held to its lowest point total in any half this season. The Hokies opened the second half on a 9-2 run for a 29-point lead. Virginia Tech avoided losing back-to-back games against Atlantic 10 Conference opponents after its 62-57 loss to Dayton on Sunday. The Hokies face No. 2 Duke on Wednesday and North Carolina on Dec. 29. Dominick Welch scored 11 points for St. Bonaventure.