Jets’ Fant helping aid tornado-ravaged Kentucky hometown

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — George Fant grew up in western Kentucky and still has deep roots in the Bowling Green community. The New York Jets left tackle was devastated by the news of the destruction caused by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the area last week. So Fant is doing all he can to raise money to aid the relief efforts for his hometown. The Fant Foundation is collecting donations through its various social media platforms with 100% of the proceeds going to families in the Bowling Green area to help pay for funeral expenses, down payments for housing, gift cards, clothing, supplies and toiletries.