Nadal returns after 4-month layoff and loses to Murray

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A rusty Rafael Nadal played his first match in more than four months and lost in straight sets to Andy Murray at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s chronic foot injury forced him to sit out the final months of this season. Nadal has not competed since early August when he lost to Lloyd Harris in Washington. He missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open. The sixth-ranked Nadal fell to Murray 6-3, 7-5 at the Mubadala World Championship. He’s scheduled to face Denis Shapovalov for third place.