Trickle-down economics at heart of baseball labor dispute

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players have long benefited from trickle-down economics, where stars set a market that leads to bigger paydays for those down below. However, a bevy of record-setting deals in recent seasons have boosted the top of the salary scale but haven’t done much for players at the lower end and may have contributed to a thinning of the middle class. Players’ belief in a top-down market and their desire to increase team payrolls are at the heart of the financial differences leading to Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years.