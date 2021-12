ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Rahsaan Edwards had 19 points to lead six South Carolina State players in double figures as the Bulldogs held on to beat Tennessee State 90-88 in overtime. Jemel Davis added 14 points for the Bulldogs, Antonio TJ Madlock and Cameron Jones each scored 13 and Omer Croskey 11. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. led the Tigers with 19 points.