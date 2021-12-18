No. 3 Purdue uses size to overpower Butler in 77-48 rout

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 22 points and Zach Edey finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 3 Purdue rout Butler 77-48 in the Crossroads Classic. The Boilermakers rebounded from their roughest week of the season with perhaps their most impressive win this year. The Bulldogs were led by Bryce Golden with 17 points and Jayden Taylor with 11 but had a four-game winning streak snapped and trailed by as many as 36 points in the second half..