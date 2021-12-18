No. 5 Gonzaga beats No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 in Phoenix

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rasir Bolton added 15 and No. 5 Gonzaga outlasted No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 in the Colangelo Classic. The Bulldogs withstood Texas Tech’s defensive pressure most of the afternoon in the desert, limiting turnovers while working the ball around for open looks. The Red Raiders collapsed in on Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, holding the preseason All-American to seven points on 2-of-4 shooting, but the Zags overcame it by hitting 13 3-pointers — five by Bolton. Gonzaga led by eight at halftime and stretched it to 16 by hitting four 3s during a big run midway through the second half. Kevin McCullar and Adonis Arms had 14 points each to lead the Red Raiders.