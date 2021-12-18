Wood helps Rockets extend Pistons losing streak to 14 games

DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Christian Wood led a balanced attack with 21 points and eight rebounds as the Houston Rockets defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-107, handing the Pistons their 14th straight loss. It matches the longest single-season skid in Pistons history, including 1979-80 and 1993-94. They had a 21-game streak spread over the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons. Eric Gordon added 18 points for Houston, which had lost four of five. The Rockets had seven players in double figures. Saddiq Bey had 23 points and Cade Cunningham added 21 for Detroit, which hasn’t won since a 97-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 17.