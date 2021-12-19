No. 11 Texas women top San Diego in last-minute match-up

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 22 points and DeYona Gaston notched her first double-double of the season to lead No. 11 Texas to a 74-59 victory over San Diego in a match-up that was put together late Saturday night. Texas (8-1) was supposed to play No. 4 Arizona (10-0) as part of the Coast-to-Coast Challenge, but the Wildcats were forced to pull out due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the Wildcats’ program. San Diego volunteered to step in and play the Longhorns. Matharu sank 7 of 13 shots for Texas with two 3-pointers. Gaston finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Audrey Warren pitched in with 10 points and seven boards, while Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 10. Kiera Oakry hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead San Diego (7-4).