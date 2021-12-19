Texans end 3-game skid with 30-16 victory at lowly Jaguars

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, ending the longest drought in the NFL, and the Houston Texans beat woeful Jacksonville 30-16 on Sunday to end a three-game skid and extend their dominance in the series. Smith somehow escaped five defenders near the 30-yard line before coasting the rest of the way. It was Houston’s first kickoff return for a score since Oct. 4, 2009. Every other NFL team had enjoyed at least one since. The lopsided loss capped a tumultuous week for Jacksonville, which fired Urban Meyer early Thursday to end one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history.