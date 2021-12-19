Virus-hit Madrid held by Cádiz; record hat trick for Molina

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Coronavirus-hit Real Madrid has been held 0-0 at home by Cádiz in the Spanish league to end its 10-game winning streak across all competitions. Jorge Molina struck three times in Granada’s 4-1 win over Mallorca to become the oldest player at 39 years and 241 days to score a hat trick in the top five European leagues. The stalemate against Cadiz leaves Madrid six points clear at the top of the league. It came a day after second-place Sevilla cut into Madrid’s lead by beating defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1. Carlo Ancelotti was without Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin because of a COVID-19 outbreak.