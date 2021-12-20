Browns CB Greg Newsome misses Raiders game with concussion

CLEVELAND (AP) — Along with a long list of players and their coach because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting cornerback Greg Newsome for Monday’s game against Las Vegas because of a concussion. A first-round draft pick, Newsome has had a strong season. He’ll miss his second game in a row after suffering his concussion on the final play of practice on Dec. 10. The Raiders will be without star tight end Darren Waller, who will miss his third straight game with knee and back injuries. He was originally ruled out last week before the NFL moved the game from Saturday to Monday.