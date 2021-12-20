Bucs’ Godwin out for season with torn ACL in right knee

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season. Godwin was injured early in the second quarter of a 9-0 loss to New Orleans on Sunday night, taking a hard hit directly on the knee from Saints cornerback P.J. Williams. The tackle flipped Godwin into the air and the receiver remained on the ground momentarily before being helped to his feet and walking off the field under his own power. He was later seen running on the Buccaneers sideline, but did not re-enter the game.