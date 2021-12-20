No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville men’s game postponed by COVID

By The Associated Press

This week’s men’s basketball showdown between No. 21 Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program. Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird stated in a release that team-related activities have been paused indefinitely. The Bluegrass rivalry showdown that was scheduled for Wednesday between the school located 80 miles apart has been played annually since the 1982-83 season. Kentucky’s athletic department is seeking a replacement game for the Wildcats for either Wednesday or Thursday at Rupp Arena.