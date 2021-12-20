Pavelski, Lindell score early as Stars beat Wild 7-4

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski and Esa Lindell scored on the first two Dallas shots on goal, and the Stars never trailed in defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-4. Pavelski put in a backhand 1:31 into the game. Lindell scored short-handed and unassisted with a shot between goalie Cam Talbot’s legs 1:53 later. Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz, Jacob Peterson and Jamie Benn also scored. Jason Robertson and Denis Gurianov each had two assists and Jake Oettinger stopped 19 shots. Kevin Fiala had two goals, and Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota. Talbot had 22 saves.