Veterans fill 2021 sports year with memorable moments

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

Not even Father Time could get one over on Tom Brady. Cementing his argument as the NFL’s greatest quarterback, Brady switched teams and kept winning, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. The 43-year-old Brady wasn’t the only veteran athlete to steal the spotlight in 2021, the year of the mature. Phil Mickelson became golf’s oldest major champion by winning the PGA Championship at age 50. Helio Castroneves showed he’s still got some lift in his 46-year-old body, climbing the fence after winning a fourth Indianapolis 500. Veteran Candace Parker also returned home to lead the Chicago Sky to the WNBA title after 13 seasons in Los Angeles.