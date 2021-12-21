Easy math: Showalter pledges Mets to lead, lean on analytics

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter insisted at his introductory news conference that if the New York Mets don’t succeed during his tenure, it won’t be for sabermetric ignorance. The 65-year-old manager is eager for advanced analytics, he said, even bemoaning the lack of data brewed up by Baltimore’s bare-bones front office when his previous job with the Orioles ended in 2018. Showalter joked that New York’s data analysts are going to get sick of him asking so many questions. During interviews, Showalter convinced Mets leadership of his ability and eagerness to adapt. He also showed off other leadership skills he’s developed since taking his first minor league managing job in 1985.