BOSTON — Noah Kirkwood had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Harvard players in double figures as the Crimson got past Howard 77-69. Chris Ledlum added 17 points for the Crimson. Kale Catchings chipped in 13, Luka Sakota scored 10 and Idan Tretout had 10. Steve Settle III led the Bison with 18 points.