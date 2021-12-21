Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 3:03 PM

Nketiah treble, Patino debut goal as Arsenal advances in cup

KVIA

LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah has scored a hat trick to lead Arsenal into the semifinals of the League Cup with a 5-1 victory over Sunderland. The rout was completed in stoppage time by 18-year-old Charlie Patino scoring on his Arsenal debut, 11 minutes after coming off the bench. Nicolas Pépé also scored against the third-division team. The League Cup semifinal lineup will be completed Wednesday when Chelsea goes to Brentford, Liverpool plays Leicester and Tottenham hosts West Ham.

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content