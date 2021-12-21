Rollins lifts Toledo over Marshall 95-63

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ryan Rollins had 23 points as Toledo easily beat Marshall 95-63. RayJ Dennis added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets. Keshaun Saunders had 14 points for Toledo (8-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. JT Shumate added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Toledo scored 54 points in the first half, a season best for the team. Taevion Kinsey had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Thundering Herd (7-6). Andrew Taylor added 13 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen had eight points and five blocks.