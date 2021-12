CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — David Jean-Baptiste had 23 points as Chattanooga beat Middle Tennessee 77-65. Jean-Baptiste hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. Malachi Smith added 22 points for for Chattanooga (10-3). A.J. Caldwell had 11 points. Camryn Weston had 16 points for the Blue Raiders (9-4). Josh Jefferson added 13 points.