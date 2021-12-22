Disu, Carr lead No. 16 Texas past Alabama State 68-48

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Disu scored 14 points and made three blocks and No. 16 Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama State 68-48. Marcus Carr scored 13 for Texas, Andrew Jones had 12 and Timmy Allen produced 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Gerald Liddell, a former Longhorn who transferred to South Alabama this season, led the Hornets with 16 points. Texas and Alabama State weren’t scheduled to face each other until both of their original opponents experienced COVID-19 issues. The Longhorns improved to 9-2. The Hornets fell to 2-10.