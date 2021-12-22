First things first: Steelers searching for early momentum

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping quicker starts on offense will take some of the pressure off their sagging defense. The Steelers haven’t scored a first-half touchdown in four straight games. That’s the first time that’s happened in more than a quarter century. Pittsburgh has managed to win two of those games thanks to fourth-quarter rallies. Coach Mike Tomlin admires his team’s resilience but says the Steelers need to score more points overall and can’t play catch-up every game. Pittsburgh faces a stiff test next weekend at red-hot Kansas City.